New 13.3-in TFT display module features FHD resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, IPS technology

Display solutions and Review Display Systems Inc. (RDS) has announced the introduction of a new 13.3-inch TFT display module from industrial display manufacturer Tianma. The P-series P1330FHF1MA00 features Full HD (FHD) resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), a wide 16:9 aspect ratio, and in-plane switching (IPS) technology which provides excellent optical performance.

Tianma P-series (Professional series) TFT display modules have been designed and developed to deliver exceptional optical performance and meet the demanding requirements of the industrial and medical display markets and applications where reliable and consistent operation is considered paramount.

The 13.3-inch display features a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and a white LED backlight, complete with an integrated driver, provides a specified brightness rating of 1000cd/m² and a 50K hour half-brightness lifetime. In-plane switching (IPS) technology enables a wide viewing angle of 88 degrees in all viewing directions (left, right, and up, down). These key characteristics ensure that the 13.3-inch P-series TFT module produces display images that are bright, colorful, and highly consistent.

The 40-pin LVDS data interface supports 8-bit RGB which enables a color palette of up to 16.7M colors. The 13.3-inch display module features mechanical outline dimensions of 308mm (w) x 188mm (h) x 10mm (d) and an active display area of 293.76mm (w) x 165.24mm (h). An operating temperature range of -20°C to +70°C is supported.

Tianma’s Professional-series TFT display modules are suitable for many varied applications including industrial process control, factory automation, in-vehicle systems, instrumentation, point-of-sale systems, digital signage, and medical equipment.

The new Tianma 13.3-inch P-series P1330FHF1MA00 TFT display module is now available immediately from Review Display Systems Inc.