2.4-kW supplies feature 96% efficiency in 1U x 73.5-mm form factor

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. expanded its family of ultra-high-density front-end power supplies with the addition of the Artesyn CSU2400AT 2400 W series. The new series combines the common redundant power supply (CPRS) form factor with an 80PLUS Titanium efficiency certification.

Operating with efficiencies of up to 96%, the new power supplies reduce energy consumption and improve space utilization in distributed power conversion systems for computing, storage, and networking equipment. In addition to meeting the demanding requirements of new installations, the standard CPRS 1U x 73.5 mm form factor allows these power supplies to be quickly and easily integrated into existing deployments.

Accepting input voltages of 180 to 264 VAC and 180 to 336 VDC, the CSU2400AT hot-pluggable power supplies feature active power factor correction (PFC), very low total harmonic current distortion to comply with EN 61000-3-2 limits even at light loads, and are PMBus-compliant. Each power supply delivers a nominal output voltage of 12.2 V while active current sharing facilitates the connection of multiple power supplies in parallel for applications requiring higher load current or redundancy. A ‘cold redundancy’ capability optimizes efficiency in cases where system loads do not require the full power of connected power supplies.

The CSU2400AT series is compliant with EMI Class A, IEC 60950, and IEC/EN/UL 62368 standards as well as all relevant safety standards.