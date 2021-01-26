New 24 V dual-channel low-side gate driver handles fast MOSFETs, high-current IGBTs

Infineon Technologies AG broadens its EiceDRIVER portfolio with the new 24 V dual-channel low side gate driver with an integrated thermal pad. It can be operated with high switching frequencies as well as the highest peak output currents and offers an enable function. The gate driver is suitable for applications with higher switching frequencies such as power factor correction and synchronous rectification, as well as a transformer driver or a buffer driver for parallel MOSFET applications or high-current IGBT modules such as EasyPACK and EconoPACK.

The EiceDRIVER 2ED24427N01F provides a symmetrical output stage with 10 A source and sink drive capability with integrated under-voltage lockout (UVLO) protection and logic level enable control. The gate driver is available in a DSO-8 package with a thermally efficient and exposed power pad. With 55 ns propagation delays and 450 mΩ (max) source and sink ON resistance per channel, the driver enables high switching frequencies with reduced switching losses of the power transistors.

The integrated thermal pad offers very low thermal resistance to enable reliable operation at lower temperatures under high current conditions or at higher switching frequencies. 2ED24427N01F is rated for industrial temperature grade operation.

The EiceDRIVER 2ED24427N01F can be ordered now in an industry-standard DSO-8 (SOIC-8) package with a thermal pad and 2 kV HBM ESD ratings.