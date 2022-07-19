New 24-V MOSFETs target wireless earphone battery apps

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation announced that the company has unveiled a new 24V Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET) for wireless earphone batteries.

The new 24V MOSFET addresses the goal of battery designers for long battery life after a quick charge by reducing conduction loss. The core cell density of this new product has been increased by 30% as compared to the previous version, while the design of the core cell, termination, and source pads has been enhanced in order to reduce the *R DS(on) by 24%.

As a result, the conduction loss is significantly reduced while charging and discharging and the overall efficiency for protecting battery circuits is improved. In addition, this 24V MOSFET features Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) protection to suppress abnormal voltages of more than 5V and can withstand a maximum of 2kV of ESD for strong circuit protection. With these features, the 24V MOSFET can help extend the service life of earphone batteries.

Omdia, a global market research firm, estimates that the wireless earphone market will grow 15.1% annually from 2020 to 2026. This new 24V MOSFET is now in mass production and is being supplied for premium earphone batteries used by global earphone manufacturers.