New 32-bit D/A converter designed for high-fidelity audio

ROHM Semiconductor announced the new BD34301EKV, a 32bit D/A converter IC designed for high fidelity audio equipment, capable of high-resolution playback of audio sources. ROHM also offers BD34301EKV-EVK-001 evaluation boards for testing the new IC’s performance (available via distributor channels).

Designed to maximally extract and convert high-resolution audio data to analog, audio DAC chips are one of the most important components for determining the quality of audio equipment. Leveraging 50 years of expertise in developing audio ICs, it allowed ROHM to establish ‘sound quality design technology’ capable of extracting the full amount of information from sound sources and offer products that deliver superior sound quality, including a sound processor and power management ICs.

The BD34301EKV DAC chip, developed as part of ROHM’s high-grade MUS-IC series representing the pinnacle of audio ICs, emphasizes spatial reverberation, quietness, and dynamic range, which are qualities important for reproducing classical music. Original sound quality design technology makes it possible to successfully reproduce the target sound quality by incorporating a circuit in the signal processing block to check audio quality. At the same time, class-leading low noise and distortion (130dB SN ratio, -115dB THD+N) provide the high performance demanded by high fidelity audio equipment. The customizable digital filter – a key function of the digital signal processing circuit – supports the creation of the ideal sound sought by audio equipment manufacturers.

80.5 USD/unit (samples, excluding tax)

In mass production. An evaluation board (BD34301EKV-EVK-001) is also available, together with samples, through online distributors.