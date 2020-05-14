New 40-60-V MOSFETs feature extremely low RDS(on), high-current capability

Infineon Technologies adds three new devices in the D²PAK 7pin+ package to its StrongIRFET 40-60 V MOSFET product family. These new components offer extremely low R DS(on) and high current-carrying capability, which increases both robustness and reliability for high-power-density applications that require high efficiency. The three new MOSFETs target battery-powered applications including, battery-powered tools, battery management systems, and low-voltage drives.

The new D²PAK 7pin+ package expands on an already large variety of StrongIRFET packages. This expansion further enhances the options for selecting a power device for many design challenges. Additionally, the interchangeable pinout options of the new package allow for design flexibility. In comparison to the standard D²PAK 7pin package, the new family offers up to 13% lower R DS(on) and up to 50% higher current-carrying capability when compared to previous-generation devices. For example, the benchmark IRL40SC240 is a 40V device with an R DS(on) of 0.65 mΩ and current-carrying capability of 360A.

The package is optimized to hold a die with an increased area of up to 20% while sharing the same footprint and pinout as a standard D²PAK 7pin. Thus, it can easily replace the traditional D²PAK 7pin and H²PAK packages. Additionally, the product family offers both normal and logic-level gate drive providing designers flexibility in their drive schemes.