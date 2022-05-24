New 65-W switch-mode supplies optimized for industrial, medical apps

Astrodyne TDI has released the new ASM65 series of power supplies that deliver up to 65W of regulated DC output for applications including healthcare, industrial equipment, and commercial electronics.

As electronic equipment shrinks, the need for compact power supplies has gained importance. The new ASM65 switch mode power supply series was designed with space and weight in mind, to support the need for compact power solutions. These products are available in both open-framed and enclosed profiles with multiple connection options, including header and miniature terminal blocks, for ease of installation.

The ASM65 series is certified to meet the latest safety standards, including IEC 60601-1-1 3rd edition for medical applications, as well as IEC 62368-1(ICT) and IEC 60950 (ITE) for commercial and industrial solutions. To protect patients in medical settings, the ASM65 also offers BF leakage and 2x Means of Patient Protection (2 MOPP). These new switch-mode power supplies are also highly efficient, with single DC outputs of 5, 7.5, 9, 12, 15, 18, 24, 28, 36, and 48V. They operate over a universal input voltage range of 80 to 264 VAC and 50/60Hz frequency for use in applications worldwide. They are also compliant with DoE Efficiency Level VI and offer both Class I and Class II operations.

The ASM65 series is now available for purchase through the Astrodyne TDI website or the DK+ (Digi-Key) store. To request a product sample, contact an Astrodyne TDI representative by sending an inquiry at www.astrodynetdi.com/contact-us or find a local rep here.