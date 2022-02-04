New Contrinex photoelectric sensors with IO-Link compatibility

AutomationDirect has added Contrinex metal M12 and M18 photoelectric sensors to their lineup of almost 4,000 sensors and switches for process and discrete control applications. These Contrinex sensors offer complete overload protection, are IP67 rated, and are available in diffuse, diffuse with adjustable background suppression, retroreflective, and through-beam models.

Select models are IO-Link compatible, providing continuous diagnostic data and easy sensor mode selection. All sensor outputs are complementary, allowing them to be used as a light-on or dark-on sensor.

The Contrinex photoelectric sensors are made in the USA and are UL listed, CE marked, and RoHs compliant.

These new metal photoelectric sensors start at $40.50 (diffuse reflective) and come with a 2-year warranty.