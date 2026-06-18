New controller supports 90-264V AC input

STMicroelectronics has introduced the L6462A, a transition-mode power-factor correction controller for consumer products and power supplies up to 250W that supports 90-264V AC input and typically delivers 400V output. By eliminating external voltage-divider components, auxiliary inductor winding and related interface parts, the device helps reduce BOM cost while improving efficiency, with features including quasi-resonant valley switching, under-60µA idle current and protection against overcurrent, output overvoltage, feedback failure and inductor saturation or short circuit.