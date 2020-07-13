Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

Webinar: A New Era in Motor Commutation – August 25

By

Tuesday, August 25, 2020
2 PM  ET / 11 AM PT

 


Inductive position sensing is changing the game for industrial motor commutation as demands for high performance, high efficiency, and cost efficiency increase, particularly for multi-sector applications.

The IPS2200 is a magnet-free, inductive position sensor IC that can be used for high-speed motor commutation as an absolute position sensor in industrial, medical, and consumer applications.

Stray-field immunity, through-shaft capability, lower weight and smaller size, as well as a substantial BOM optimization make the IPS2200 the ideal alternative for resolver replacement.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

  • How sensors are used in motor commutation
  • The value of inductive position sensors and what problems they solve
  • Benefits of using the IPS2200 for motor commutation applications

Featured Speakers:

Ruggero Leoncavallo
Product Marketing Manager
Renesas

 

 

 

Aimee Kalnoskas
Moderator
EE World Online

 

 

 

Sponsored by:

 

 

 

EE World Online
Follow us on TwitterAdd us on FacebookFollow us on YouTube Add us on Instagram