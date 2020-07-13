Webinar: A New Era in Motor Commutation – August 25

Tuesday, August 25, 2020
2 PM ET / 11 AM PT
Inductive position sensing is changing the game for industrial motor commutation as demands for high performance, high efficiency, and cost efficiency increase, particularly for multi-sector applications.
The IPS2200 is a magnet-free, inductive position sensor IC that can be used for high-speed motor commutation as an absolute position sensor in industrial, medical, and consumer applications.
Stray-field immunity, through-shaft capability, lower weight and smaller size, as well as a substantial BOM optimization make the IPS2200 the ideal alternative for resolver replacement.
Attendees of this webinar will learn:
- How sensors are used in motor commutation
- The value of inductive position sensors and what problems they solve
- Benefits of using the IPS2200 for motor commutation applications
Featured Speakers:
Ruggero Leoncavallo
Product Marketing Manager
Renesas
Aimee Kalnoskas
Moderator
EE World Online
Sponsored by: