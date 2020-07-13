Webinar: A New Era in Motor Commutation – August 25

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

2 PM ET / 11 AM PT



Inductive position sensing is changing the game for industrial motor commutation as demands for high performance, high efficiency, and cost efficiency increase, particularly for multi-sector applications.

The IPS2200 is a magnet-free, inductive position sensor IC that can be used for high-speed motor commutation as an absolute position sensor in industrial, medical, and consumer applications.

Stray-field immunity, through-shaft capability, lower weight and smaller size, as well as a substantial BOM optimization make the IPS2200 the ideal alternative for resolver replacement.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

How sensors are used in motor commutation

The value of inductive position sensors and what problems they solve

Benefits of using the IPS2200 for motor commutation applications

Featured Speakers:

Ruggero Leoncavallo

Product Marketing Manager

Renesas

Aimee Kalnoskas

Moderator

EE World Online

Sponsored by: