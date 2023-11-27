New GaN FETs for soft switching applications

Central Semiconductor announces the introduction of several new Gallium Nitride (GaN) FETs. The latest additions include the CCSPG1060N (100V, 60A) in a CSP3.5X2 package, the CDF56G6511N (650V, 11.5A) in a DFN5X6A package, and the CDF56G6517N (650V, 17A) in a DN5X6A package.

Additional devices in this line are available on demand, as well as the option for bare die configurations.

The new GaN FETs are engineered for maximum efficiency and speed. They are space-saving with a high voltage threshold of up to 650V, coupled with impressively low gate charge and RDS (ON) as low as 3.2mΩ, promising performance and reliability. These GaN FETs are ideally suited for a wide range of applications, including wireless charging in sectors such as defense, aerospace, healthcare, and consumer electronics. In addition, they are applicable in Power Factor Correction systems and electric vehicle inverters.

One of the standout features of these GaN FETs is their remarkably low conduction losses, making them an excellent choice for applications where power efficiency is paramount. Their high frequency switching capability facilitates seamless operation. Most significantly, these devices minimize reverse recovery loss.