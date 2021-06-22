New incremental encoder series supports extended resolution options

CUI Devices’ Motion Group announced the introduction of a new model to its AMT incremental encoder family. Based on the existing AMT10 series package, the new AMT10E series offers 13 new resolutions not possible in the standard version, including the common 1250 PPR, 2500 PPR, and 5120 PPR resolutions. This extended version of the AMT10 series achieves this by increasing the internal sinusoidal pattern count by 2.5 times, which in effect increases the standard resolution set by 2.5 times.

Featuring a total of 16 quadrature resolutions from 120 to 5120 PPR, selectable via an onboard DIP switch, the AMT10E series is designed using CUI Devices’ proprietary capacitive ASIC technology that produces high levels of durability, accuracy, and immunity to environmental particulates. The AMT10E series is available in compact radial or axial package types, boasts a low current draw of 6 mA at 5 V, and carries a CMOS output with an optional index pulse.

The AMT10E-V kit affords users further flexibility during development and design with the inclusion of 9 different sleeves bore options from 2 mm to 8 mm, two simple mounting tools, and two baseplates with multiple pre-drilled mounting hole patterns to mate with a wide range of motors. These all-in-one kit components combine to simplify the installation process onto a motor and greatly reduce SKU count in production.

The AMT10E series is available immediately with prices starting at $21.26 per unit at 50 pieces through distribution.