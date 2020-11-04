New test sockets handle LPDDR5 memory chips

The 297 BGA socket is one of many newer LPDDR4X and LPDDR5 Grypper test sockets. This socket uses the Grypper contacting technology that allows the test socket to be placed in the exact location as the device. The Grypper socket has the same footprint as the device and requires no lid to hold the device in the socket. The device simply snaps into the socket.

The Grypper is a SMT socket, and replicates the actual device which is reflowed to your PCB. The socket can be ordered with SAC 305 solder balls or Eutectic allowing easy replacement on to your PCB that already has components on the board.

The GR1014-0001 (Eutectic) and GR1014-0002 (SAC 305) are priced at $723.00 each for (4-10). Discounts are available for larger quantities.

Ironwood Electronics, 1335 Eagandale Ct., Eagan, MN 55121, 952-229-8200 or (800) 404-0204, www.ironwoodelectronics.com