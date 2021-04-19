New fixed RF attenuators and RF loads work to 18 GHz

A new series of fixed RF attenuators and RF loads addresses myriad applications involving test, production and commercial RF communications systems.

L-com’s new fixed RF attenuator line consists of SMA and Type-N attenuators that support frequencies from DC to 18 GHz and input power of up to 2 watts. Attenuation options include 1dB through 10dB, as well as 20dB and 30dB models. The SMA attenuators are available with either brass gold bodies or with stainless steel bodies and feature a combination of male and female interfaces. The Type-N models feature brass nickel bodies and attenuation options ranging from 1to 30 dB as well as a variety of male and female interface options.

The new RF loads can be used to terminate coax cables, multicoupling devices and test equipment across a variety of applications. Features include 1 and 2-W load options, SMA and Type-N connectors as well as male and female connector options. These RF loads support frequency ranges from DC to 18 GHz.

“Our new series of RF attenuators and RF loads complement our existing line of 3and 6-GHz attenuators and terminations and offer our customers a more complete connectivity solution. As we continue to expand our coax interconnect product line with even more products, we will be able to offer our customers a solution for every application,” said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

L-com’s new fixed RF attenuators and RF loads are in-stock and available for immediate shipment.