New microcontrollers added to embedded processors and controllers portfolio

Mouser Electronics , Inc. recently added new microcontrollers to its extensive Embedded Processors and Controllers portfolio.

Microcontrollers are the foundational building blocks of any embedded systems design. Specified for a wide range of use cases, from ultra-low power fitness trackers to industrial automation sensor nodes, and automotive motor control to consumer smart home thermostats, the microcontroller is the computational heart of every embedded design. These versatile devices are increasingly highly integrated and optimized to suit specific applications, featuring the memory capacities, peripheral interfaces, and power management capabilities required.

The EZ-PD PMG1-B1 high voltage microcontroller from Infineon Technologies suits a broad range of USB C power delivery developments such as power tools, small consumer appliances, and electric bikes. Capable of accommodating a 4 V DC to 24 V DC input voltage with a tolerance up to 40 V DC , this Arm Cortex M0+ 48 MHz based microcontroller core features a comprehensive set of peripherals, including 21 GPIOs, 2 x 8-bit ADCs, 8 x 16-bit timer/counter/PWMs, a 12-bit ADC, and a cryptographic true random number generator (TRNG). An integrated buck/boost converter offers a configurable switching frequency from 160 kHz to 600 kHz and delivers an output voltage range from 3.3 V DC to 21.5 V DC .

Designed for battery-powered, ultra-low-power artificial intelligence at-the-edge applications, the dual-core MAX78002 AI microcontroller from Analog Devices, Inc. features an Arm Cortex-M4 core with a floating point unit (FPU) capable of operating up to 120 MHz and a 60 MHz 32-bit RISC-V coprocessor. In addition, the MAX78002 integrates a convolutional neural network (CNN) accelerator that is optimized for use with deep neural network models with input image sizes of 2048 x 2048 pixels and a network depth of up to 128 layers. The accelerator is capable of processing VGA images at 30 fps. Image sensor interfaces include a MIPI CSI-2 camera controller, a 12-bit parallel camera interface, and an I2S controller for digital audio use cases. Example use cases for the MAX7002 include industrial sensors and process control, smart security cameras, and portable medical diagnostic equipment.

The AVR EA family is the latest addition to Microchip Technology’s 8-bit AVR microcontroller line-up. Capable of running up to 20 MHz and featuring 64 KB flash, 6 KB SRAM, and 512 B EEPROM, the EA family is available in 28-, 32- and 48-pin packages and suits a wide range of industrial, consumer, and automotive applications. Data conversion and timer functions include two 16-bit timer/counters, four 16-bit input capture timer/counters, a 12-bit 375 ksps differential input ADC with an integrated programmable gain amplifier, and a 10-bit DAC. Serial bus interfaces include three USARTs, an SPI, and an I2C-compatible two-wire interface capable of operating up to 1 MHz in fast mode plus. Programmable GPIO pins are package dependent, ranging from 24 to 48 pins. The EA family is also equipped with various clock options, including an internal 20 MHz high-precision oscillator and a 32.768 kHz crystal oscillator.