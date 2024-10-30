New partnership integrates QDID PUF with nQrux hardware security modules

Xiphera announced its partnership with Crypto Quantique, a provider of quantum-driven IoT device security. The combination of Xiphera’s nQrux® Hardware Trust Engines and quantum-secure cryptographic IP, with Crypto Quantique’s QDID PUF (Physically Unclonable Function), offers quantum-resilience and immutable device identity for cryptographic hardware modules.

The QDID PUF generates quantum-derived, secure, unclonable identities based on manufacturing variations unique to each semiconductor chip. The PUF, alongside other cryptographic primitives, forms the essential hardware root-of-trust IP required in security implementations.

nQrux Hardware Trust Engines offer customisable cryptographic security modules with hardware-level trust and security services for the most critical environments and applications. nQrux IP cores enable full isolation of cryptographic operations and application-specific data into secure hardware elements. Xiphera’s extensive portfolio of cryptographic IP cores includes both traditional cryptographic algorithms, as well as Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) fighting against the looming quantum threat.

