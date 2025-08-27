New partnership redirects non-moving distributor inventory from landfills to resale network

Waldom Electronics and Phoenix Contact USA have established a partnership program designed to reduce inventory waste in landfills while supporting Phoenix Contact’s carbon-neutral value chain goal by 2030. The agreement allows Phoenix Contact authorized distributors to send non-moving inventory to Waldom for potential resale rather than disposal.

Under the program structure, Waldom will manage the transferred inventory and resell stock to other authorized distributors within the Phoenix Contact network. The partnership also enables Waldom to allocate a percentage of sales revenue toward environmental initiatives and tree planting programs, creating additional sustainability benefits beyond waste reduction.

The collaboration provides distributors with an alternative inventory management approach that aligns with Phoenix Contact’s sustainability objectives while creating opportunities for product circulation within the authorized distribution network. The program represents a practical application of circular economy principles in the electronics distribution sector.