New development chassis for 6U OpenVPX boards with VITA 67 RF, SOSA interfaces

A new three-slot 6U OpenVPX development backplane and chassis platform features the 6U OpenVPX power and ground only backplane with one VPX slot and dual VITA 67.3c slots with cutouts in the P3 and P6 sections of the board. The versatile design allows both VITA 65 and VITA 67 boards to be plugged into the same backplane. The development backplane can also be combined with a 2nd unit for more slots or other standard VITA 65 or SOSA profiles.

The open-frame chassis features card guide options for air-cooled or conduction-cooled modules, or a mix of the two. The Pixus chassis platform also offers modular power supplies, an optional fan speed control dial, and a convenient carry handle.

Pixus offers OpenVPX backplane/chassis systems in commercial, development, and MIL rugged formats. The company also provides IEEE and Eurocard components for the embedded computer market.

Pixus Technologies, 50 Bathurst Dr, Waterloo, ON N2V 2C5, Canada, (559) 885-5775, https://pixustechnologies.com/