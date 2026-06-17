New resource hub centers on low-power IoT connectivity

Mouser Electronics has launched a resource hub focused on LoRa and LoRaWAN technology as low-power, wide-area IoT networks see broader adoption. The hub targets engineers working on network infrastructure, industrial automation, and smart-sensing applications.

LoRaWAN extends wireless coverage while reducing power consumption and infrastructure costs, making it suited to deployments where conventional wireless options are impractical or costly to maintain. Adoption is growing in industrial automation, smart agriculture, and infrastructure monitoring as teams prioritize energy efficiency. The resource hub includes technical content on low-power system design, secure wireless communication, and emerging IoT architectures.

LoRaWAN supports communication ranges from 2 to 30 miles and battery life exceeding 10 years on some devices, characteristics that have drawn interest for conservation and public safety use cases, including wildlife tracking, environmental monitoring, and water management initiatives backed by industry programs.

The hub features articles, blogs, and eBooks, including a new title developed with STMicroelectronics covering Bluetooth and LoRaWAN network architectures. Featured products include Semtech’s LR2021 RF transceiver, a fourth-generation LoRa IP supporting Sub-GHz, 2.4 GHz, and S-Band frequencies; DFRobot’s DFR1093 LoRaWAN indoor gateway built around a quad-core Cortex-A35 processor and Semtech SX1302 transceiver; Digi International’s XBee LR modules for narrowband industrial sensor communication; and Ezurio’s Sentrius RS26x temperature sensors, which combine LoRaWAN and Bluetooth LE for cold chain and food safety monitoring applications.

The resource center is available at resources.mouser.com/lora.