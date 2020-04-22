New routers and software address next-gen IoT connectivity and 5G applications

Digi International announced the launch of several new cellular routers and extenders, each designed to meet the present and future connectivity needs of organizations in the transportation and enterprise marketplaces: the Digi TX54 and Digi TX64 mark the launch of its TX line of transportation and intelligent traffic system routers, while the Digi EX12 cellular extender joins the Digi EX15 in supporting indoor, enterprise use cases, particularly in signage, retail, and foodservice markets.

Digi now has routers that include 5Ge/Gigabit LTE (Cat 18) radios, Band 71 and CBRS connectivity, 5G readiness, and are FirstNet Ready.

Digi has created its new cellular connectivity offerings to match the shifting needs of the IoT marketplace and revamped their features to align with customer needs: whether TX for transportation, IX for industrial, or EX for enterprise, Digi has the right routers for the market’s needs. On supported Digi devices, additional flexibility is available with the Digi CORE plug-in module: no need to replace the whole unit, just swap the Digi CORE to the LTE standard needed.

While designed for different applications, Digi’s new TX54, TX64, and EX12 are built on a strong foundation that is shared by the rest of Digi’s routers, including:

Digi Accelerated Linux (DAL), Digi’s secure operating system for the most demanding business-critical and mission-critical applications. This release adds multicasting, expands routing protocols, and – critical for transportation applications – offers dual APN capabilities and supports dynamic DNS updates.

Edge Compute, as each new router comes with Python built-in, allowing users to add intelligence on the device – from simple scripts to full-fledged IoT applications.

Digi Remote Manager for centralized device deployment, monitoring, and control. With Digi Remote Manager, organizations can easily automate firmware, software and configuration updates of all units in the field – for complete asset tracking and compliance, including security protection. Also available as an Android or iPhone mobile app.

Digi TrustFence, the built-in security framework, protects internal and external I/O ports to prevent unwanted local intrusion. Digi TrustFence also provides data authentication and device identity management options. Digi TrustFence utilizes the latest encryption protocols for data in motion and over-the-air (OTA) transmissions to ensure the integrity of data flowing across a network.

Designed for transportation, intelligent traffic system (ITS), and public safety applications, the Digi TX54 and Digi TX64 are built to make smart cities a reality. In traffic systems, these routers lay the connectivity groundwork needed for traffic monitoring and optimization for connected and even self-driving car capabilities in the future. Dual cellular and dual Wi-Fi makes them ideal for on-transit-vehicle connectivity by both eliminating network downtime with immediate cellular failover and providing simultaneous, firewalled passenger and administrator connectivity to meet the demands of modern riders without jeopardizing the transit organization’s operations.

Additionally, the Digi TX64 with its dual Gigabit LTE (Cat 18) radios is ready for 5G as part of AT&T’s 5G rollout.

Essentially, it is an Industrial computer with a Quad-core 1.9 GHz processor, with added routing capabilities. This creates new capabilities outside that of a traditional router for local file streaming and storage, to facilitate applications such as onsite camera monitoring, emergency response kits, and Wi-Fi for on-board transit applications

Both the Digi TX54 and TX64 are available now.