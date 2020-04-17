New sensor solution for ventilators

The global demand for sensors for ventilatros keeps increasing. As a sensor technology manufacturer, Sensirion has made a giant development leap and is now introducing the new flow sensor SFM3019 to the market. The sensor has been optimized for respiratory applications and is available in high volumes.

A dedicated team of developers has been working very hard in recent weeks to develop a new sensor for respiratory devices that allows easy integration into ventilators due to its very high scalability. Thanks to the tireless efforts of numerous employees, the flow sensor SFM3019 is now for sale after its successful market introduction and will help respirator manufacturers to realize new devices and cover the high demand.

“Sensirion’s DNA is a mix of innovation and incredible team spirit. Especially in times like these, we can experience the pronounced solidarity throughout the company. Promoting health has always been a big driving force at Sensirion. This is why we not only aim to maintain the production of existing sensors for respiratory devices under observation of the highest safety and hygiene measures, but also to realize innovations at the same time so that we can provide even more sensor technology for life-saving respirators,” said Marc von Waldkirch, CEO of Sensirion.

The flow sensor SFM3019 is available in a digital and an analogue version. Like all other sensors in medical technology, the SFM3019 is based on Sensirion’s established CMOSens technology.

In addition, it was developed on the basis of existing components that have been tried and tested for years and guarantee the highest reliability and precise measuring.

The digital version can measure both oxygen and air and a mixture of both elements with the highest accuracy.

