New Steady Link series coax cables for 4G LTE and 5G wireless and industry networks

NAI continues its introduction of new standard interconnect products under the Steady Link brand with the launch of a new line of Series-C LMR 240 and 400 coaxial cable assemblies. Series-C coax jumpers are designed to address the dramatic increase in the use of mobile devices by providing interconnect solutions to service 4G LTE and 5G wireless and industrial network applications.

LMR coax cable assemblies have been designed to provide durable and reliable short run feeder connections to anten­nae in WISP, SCADA, GPS, and mobile transmission of communication. These indoor/outdoor assemblies are well suited for connections in high frequency, low loss applications where routing space is minimal and multiple flexing is expected.

Series-C coaxial cable assemblies represent a cutting-edge solution for harsh outdoor environments. Engineered to withstand extreme temperatures, their ruggedized design will also tolerate other demanding conditions of continued outdoor exposure.

These new Series-C LMR 50-ohm coax jumper families offer a variety of straight, right angle, male and female connectors for pretermination at both ends. The LMR 400 assemblies feature a 0.405 in. cable diameter, while the LMR 240 has a 0.240 in. O.D. Both assemblies can be provided in custom lengths.

RF 50-Ohm Coaxial Cable:

The LMR 240 cable assembly features a solid bare copper center conductor, while the LMR 400 cable features a solid bare copper-covered/clad aluminum (BBCAL) conductor. Both LMR assemblies include a double shield with an aluminum foil tape and a tinned copper outer braid shield, along with Foam Polyethylene for the dielectric and an outer PE jacket. See the Data Sheets for more details.

Customers can choose among a variety of connector terminations at either end:

LMR 240 Assemblies: N – Male, Straight

1.0-2.3 DIN – Male, Straight and Male, Right Angle

SMA – Male and Female, Straight

LMR 400 Assemblies: N – Male, Straight

SMA – Female, Straight

Performance specifications:

Series-C LMR coax assemblies are 50 ohms and operate within a variety of frequency ranges, as published in the respective data sheets, along with return loss, VSWR, attenuation and other electrical specifications. Mechanical specifications are also provided. Operating temperatures are -40° to 85°C for LMR 400 assemblies and -55° to 85°C for LMR 240 assemblies.

The new Series-C LMR Coax Assemblies are made to order from inventoried materials with quick turn program options.

NAI has also launched a new online Coax Configurator to help customers quickly and easily design a customized LMR coax assembly and submit the design for a quote.

NAI will be launching other new assembly products on a similar made-to-order basis, including flexible assemblies, assemblies with more right-angle connector options, Nex10** connectors, GPS and Sync cable assemblies and more.

NAI Group

www.nai-group.com