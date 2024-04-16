New stereo vision product for high-accuracy robotics

Teledyne FLIR IIS announced the Bumblebee X series – an advanced stereo vision solution built on our best-in-class stereo vision portfolio. Their legacy of stereo vision solutions started over 25 years ago with Point Grey Research’s Triclops and Digiclops. Now, they have actualized a new industrial stereo camera Bumblebee X, and a software Spinnaker 3D that offers a comprehensive solution with onboard processing to build successful systems for warehouse automation, robotics guidance, and logistics.

Bumblebee X delivers on the essential need for a comprehensive and real-time stereo vision solution. Customers can test and deploy depth sensing systems that work up to ranges of 20 meters with the wide baseline solution. The low latency makes it ideal for real-time applications such as autonomous mobile robots, automated guided vehicles, pick and place, bin picking, and palletization.

Key features include: Factory calibrated 24 cm baseline stereo vision with 3 MP sensors for high accuracy and low latency real-time applications; IP67 industrial rated vision system with ordering options of color and monochrome, different field-of-views, and 1GigE or 5GigE PoE; Onboard processing to output a depth map and color data for point cloud conversion and colorization; Ability to trigger an external pattern projector and synchronize multiple systems together for more precise 3D depth information; Software library with articles, example code and Windows, Linux, and Robotics Operating System (ROS) support;

For more information about Bumblebee X, visit the website. Order requests will be accepted at the end of Q2, 2024.