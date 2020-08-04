New 1 GS/sec scope designed to go easy on the pocketbook

The new TBS1000C Digital Storage Oscilloscope is said to be a cost-sensitive addition to the TBS1000 series. The TBS1000C series boasts a 7-in WVGA color display with up to 1 GS/sec sample rate and bandwidths from 50 MHz to 200 MHz. This series also includes Tektronix’s HelpEverywhere system, which provides useful tips and hints throughout the user interface, increasing approachability for new users. In addition to the TBS1000C series, Tektronix released the 3 Series Mixed Domain Oscilloscope in 2019 and the TBS2000B Digital Storage Oscilloscope series earlier in 2020, broadening its portfolio of benchtop solutions.

“It’s important that Tektronix is continually providing new and enhanced solutions that help grow and develop the next generation of engineers,” says Chris Witt, vice president and general manager at Tektronix. “We are excited to show our commitment to reimagining our entry solutions offerings through these new and enhanced instruments.”

Tektronix’s entry portfolio of oscilloscopes offer tiered functionality and cost. The TBS1000C Digital Storage Oscilloscope is the most introductory series, designed for quick hands-on learning and easy operation. In addition to a 7-in WVGA color display, the graticule with 10 vertical divisions and 15 horizontal divisions enables users to see more signals per screen. This series has dedicated front panel controls to provide easy access to important settings and new large menus with clearly labeled on-screen information allowing users to easily find data of interest. The TBS1000C Oscilloscope also provides an innovative courseware system that integrates lab exercises with step-by-step instructions for student use.

The TBS1000C Digital Storage Oscilloscope offers several features that enable the educator to devote more time to teach fundamental concepts, with the Scope Intro handbook embedded directly into the TBS1000C help system. Features such as Autoset, Cursors and automated measurements can be disabled on the instruments. This better allows students to learn basic concepts and understand how to use the horizontal and vertical controls to get the waveform, and how to use the graticule to measure time, voltage and manually plot/calculate the signal characteristics.

The integrated Courseware function allows professors to load lab exercises on the instrument to give guidance and provides a structured framework into which students can capture data to incorporate into their reports. Educators can find sample lab exercises available for download from the Tektronix Courseware Resource Center.

The new TBS1000C Digital Storage Oscilloscope is now available worldwide, priced from $510.00 US MSRP. Each unit receives Tektronix’s five-year warranty. For more information, visit https://www.tek.com/oscilloscope/tbs1000-digital-storage-oscilloscope.