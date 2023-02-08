New ultra-low power digital microphone; half the consumption, identical performance

For the third consecutive year, Infineon Technologies AG has successfully defended its market-leading position as MEMS microphone supplier. Moreover, Infineon’s market share rose to a staggering 45 percent as bare die microphone manufacturer in 2021 [1], according to recent research published by technology expert Omdia. This positive development is due to Infineon’s long-term experience in MEMS microphone design and high-volume manufacturing, supporting customers to deliver an unmatched consumer experience.

Infineon´s MEMS microphone development strategy includes the main building blocks MEMS, ASIC, and package for this sensor family. For this reason, Infineon has full ownership of performance, quality, and technology innovation of its products. Building upon its know-how, Infineon is now introducing the latest addition to the XENSIV™ MEMS microphone product portfolio, the ultra-low power digital microphone IM69D128S.

The microphone is designed for applications that require high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) / low microphone self-noise, long battery life, and high reliability. The unmatched SNR of 69 dB(A) enables a crystal-clear audio experience without compromising on battery life. Based on an advanced digital microphone ASIC, the IM69D128S sets a new benchmark in current consumption: 520 μA. This equals half the consumption of available models on the market with a similar performance. Additionally, IM69D128S masters the difficult task of switching between different power and performance profiles without any audible artifacts; that is glitches the user can hear. The PDM (pulse density modulation) microphone is based on Infineon’s latest Sealed Dual Membrane MEMS technology which delivers high ingress protection (IP57) at the microphone level.

Due to its ultra-low power consumption, IM69D128S is the perfect choice for hearable applications like true wireless earbuds, over-ear headsets, and hearing enhancement devices where battery life is key. Additionally, small size and high performance enable other space-critical applications like wearables, smartphone, and IoT devices.

[1] MEMS microphone die supplier market shares. Source: Omdia, MEMS Microphone Report, October 2022.