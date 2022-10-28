Shielded panel and PCB connectors expand harsh environment capabilities

TE Connectivity is extending its time-tested 369 connector series with the new 369 shielded rectangular panel and PCB connectors for environments that demand ambient EMI noise protection. These connectors incorporate the benefits of the 369 series and create opportunities with additional applications such as ethernet, power distribution and mixed signal/power devices.

“The combination of shielding technology with the existing 369 connector series enables a huge range of potential applications for the 369 series beyond commercial aerospace,” said Clint Schlosser, product manager for TE’s Aerospace, Defense and Marine division. “Designed to MIL-DTL-38999 levels of performance, 369 series connectors are ideally suited for harsh aerospace and military environments like military aerospace, fighting vehicles and military ground vehicles.”

TE’s new rectangular connectors have been tested to withstand indirect lightning strikes of 3.6ka and are rated to provide effective shielding of greater than 60 DB at low frequencies and greater than 40 DB at high frequencies.

This EMI protection technology is wrapped in a lightweight, non-toxic (RoHS-compliant) composite nickel shell that can lead to up to 75% weight savings. The 369 series shielded connectors enable various ethernet protocols and speeds up to 10Gbs. They are also backward compatible with current 369 product offerings.

These features on the new shielded panel and PCB extensions complement the 369 series connectors’ rugged, versatile design and are engineered to save valuable space with a lightweight, small form factor design.