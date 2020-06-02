Newark adds new range of innovative power solutions from MPS

Newark has enhanced its semiconductor portfolio with a new range of compact, highly energy-efficient power, motion control, and sensor solutions by Monolithic Power Systems (MPS). Since the company was established in 1997, MPS has patented many ground-breaking technologies, including its most notable achievement of integrating an entire power system onto a single chip, which continues to drive their highly integrated systems today. Its mission is simple: to provide green, practical, and compact solutions that help to reduce total energy consumption.

MPS specializes in the manufacture of small, energy-efficient, and easy-to-use power modules. The modules are commonly used in systems to support industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. Design engineers will benefit from MPS’ specialized single-package power modules which integrate a maximum number of components, including the inductor, to provide an entire power system in one device. Integrating all components into a single package accelerates the design process and provides greater flexibility for customers to focus on configuring a device’s attributes.

MPS power modules to be stocked by Newark, include:

The MPM3822C is an ultra-small and ultra-low noise step-down power module in a QFN-18 package with an integrated inductor, suitable for space-limited applications, storage and portable products. Providing up to 2A of continuous output current from a 2.75V to 6V input voltage range, the MPM3822C offers excellent load and line regulation with low EMI. Other key features include short-circuit protection, cycle-by-cycle over-current protection as well as Enable (EN) and Power Good (PG) for power sequencing.

The MPM3811 is a monolithic, step-down, switch-mode converter with built-in, internal power MOSFETs and an inductor. The MPM3811 achieves 1A of continuous output current from a 2.3V to 5.5V input voltage with excellent load and line regulation. The MPM3811 is ideal for a wide range of applications, including high-performance DSPs, wireless power, portable and mobile devices, and other low-power systems.

The MPM3695-25 is an industry-leading scalable and fully integrated power module with a PMBus interface. It can deliver up to 250A peak and 200A of continuous current and a low voltage output down to 0.5V. Ideal for telecom and networking systems, it provides up to 60 percent higher power density compared to discrete point-of-load (POL) solutions and offers a core rail supply for many devices. With a small QFN-59 package and a wide input/output voltage range, the MPM3695-25 power module is also suitable for use in industrial equipment, serves and computing as well as FPGAs/ASIC artificial intelligence and data mining.

The MPS range of power semiconductor solutions are available for fast shipping from Newark in North America, Farnell in EMEA and element14 in APAC.