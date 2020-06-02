Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

Newark adds new range of innovative power solutions from MPS

By

power solutions from MPSNewark has enhanced its semiconductor portfolio with a new range of compact, highly energy-efficient power, motion control, and sensor solutions by Monolithic Power Systems (MPS). Since the company was established in 1997, MPS has patented many ground-breaking technologies, including its most notable achievement of integrating an entire power system onto a single chip, which continues to drive their highly integrated systems today. Its mission is simple: to provide green, practical, and compact solutions that help to reduce total energy consumption.

MPS specializes in the manufacture of small, energy-efficient, and easy-to-use power modules. The modules are commonly used in systems to support industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. Design engineers will benefit from MPS’ specialized single-package power modules which integrate a maximum number of components, including the inductor, to provide an entire power system in one device. Integrating all components into a single package accelerates the design process and provides greater flexibility for customers to focus on configuring a device’s attributes.

MPS power modules to be stocked by Newark, include:

  • The MPM3822C is an ultra-small and ultra-low noise step-down power module in a QFN-18 package with an integrated inductor, suitable for space-limited applications, storage and portable products. Providing up to 2A of continuous output current from a 2.75V to 6V input voltage range, the MPM3822C offers excellent load and line regulation with low EMI. Other key features include short-circuit protection, cycle-by-cycle over-current protection as well as Enable (EN) and Power Good (PG) for power sequencing.
  • The MPM3811 is a monolithic, step-down, switch-mode converter with built-in, internal power MOSFETs and an inductor. The MPM3811 achieves 1A of continuous output current from a 2.3V to 5.5V input voltage with excellent load and line regulation. The MPM3811 is ideal for a wide range of applications, including high-performance DSPs, wireless power, portable and mobile devices, and other low-power systems.
  • The MPM3695-25 is an industry-leading scalable and fully integrated power module with a PMBus interface. It can deliver up to 250A peak and 200A of continuous current and a low voltage output down to 0.5V. Ideal for telecom and networking systems, it provides up to 60 percent higher power density compared to discrete point-of-load (POL) solutions and offers a core rail supply for many devices. With a small QFN-59 package and a wide input/output voltage range, the MPM3695-25 power module is also suitable for use in industrial equipment, serves and computing as well as FPGAs/ASIC artificial intelligence and data mining.

The MPS range of power semiconductor solutions are available for fast shipping from Newark in North America, Farnell in EMEA and element14 in APAC.

EE World Online
Follow us on TwitterAdd us on FacebookFollow us on YouTube Add us on Instagram