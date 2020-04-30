Newark launches new Tektronix digital storage oscilloscope with up to 15% off while stocks last

Electronics distributor Newark now handles the entry level TBS2000B Digital Storage Oscilloscope from Tektronix. Electronics designers, test engineers and educators will benefit from its easy-to-use controls, automated measurements and large 9-in display. The TBS2000B offers exceptional performance and advanced debugging at an affordable price. Customers can also benefit from a special new product promotion of up to 15% off while stocks last.

The new Tektronix TBS2000B digital storage oscilloscope is built on the legendary performance and value of the earlier TBS2000 model, providing higher performance and greater ease of use at an affordable price. The TBS2000B series is a complete drop-in replacement for TBS2000 series oscilloscopes, with the same form factor and programmable interface. Notable features include:

· A 9-in WVGA display with a 5-million-point record length and 2 GS/sec sample rate which enables users to capture and display significantly more signal, speeding up debug and design validation.

· 32 automated measurements and on-waveform cursor readouts with search and mark features that enable easy identification of events that occur in the acquired waveform.

· TekVPI, Tektronix’s proprietary probe support interface, enabling wide application coverage using the latest active differential and current probes with automatic scaling and units. This is the industry’s only entry-level instrument featuring TekVPI. The TBS2000B also supports traditional passive BNC probes.

· Range of connectivity options including Wi-Fi support (via USB Wi-Fi dongle), two USB host ports, and 100-BaseT Ethernet for easy sharing of measurements and collaboration.

“The Tektronix TBS2000B series offers a major upgrade on one of the most popular products in the Newark test and measurement range and is suitable for a range of applications including IoT, automotive, defence, power and education,” said James McGregor, Global Head of Test & Tools at Newark. “Users of the earlier TBS2000 will easily transition to this new product and benefit from using brand new, cutting edge technology. Intuitive control via the 9-in display and automated measurements will increase productivity and speed up design and test processes.”

Newark offers its customers 24/5 technical support with dedicated test and measurement specialists on-hand and extensive online resources such Newark’s exclusive online probe selector tool. Customers can also access hundreds of the latest new products and popular best-sellers from market-leading supplier partners, such as Tektronix, available for same day dispatch. In addition to the special launch promotion of up to 15% off while stocks last, Newark is currently featuring a number of Spring Offers including up to 30% off a wide range of other test and measurement products.

The Tektronix TBS2000B Digital Storage Oscilloscope is available from Newark in North America.