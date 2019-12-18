Newark offers Renesas’ MCUs targeting security, connectivity, low power, scalability

Newark announced the availability of the RA Family of 32-bit Arm Cortex-M based MCUs from Renesas Electronics Corporation. This major product introduction will offer design engineers the flexibility to leverage Renesas’ ready to use partner solutions and Arm ecosystem while developing their own hardware and software solutions.

The RA MCUs include the advanced high-quality feature set that customers have come to expect from Renesas, with a special focus on security, connectivity and low power. They enable customers to deliver advanced solutions for a wide range of Internet of Things (IoT) applications, including industrial automation, cloud computing and IoT, building automation, smart environment, energy and metering and home appliances.

All RA MCUs have been designed with a common DNA, making them feature-, software- and pin-compatible for easy scalability and code reuse from one device to another. It is now easy to develop IoT edge and endpoint devices, using the new Flexible Software Package (FSP), fast-start software for security and connectivity, and development tools from Renesas and the Arm partner ecosystem.

The RA MCUs deliver key advantages for design engineers such as market-leading embedded security, superior CoreMark® performance, and ultra-low power operation. Arm PSA security certification provides customers with the confidence and assurance to quickly deploy secure IoT endpoint and edge devices, and smart factory equipment for Industry 4.0.

Products now available from Newark include:

The RA2 Series: This is the RA Family’s entry-level 32-bit MCU, offering excellent cost performance and ultra-low power consumption while delivering up to 48MHz of CPU performance. With cutting-edge peripherals such as capacitive touch, the RA2 is ideal for system control or user interface applications including healthcare devices, home appliances, office equipment and measuring equipment.

The RA4 Series: Satisfying the need for reasonable low power and the demand for connectivity and performance, this series offers a wide set of peripherals, including USB, CAN, ADC, capacitive touch, a segment LCD controller, and additional security IP integration. Suitable for a broad range of applications including industrial equipment, home appliances, office equipment, healthcare products and meters.