Newark to handle Nexperia power GaN FETS for reduced power loss in EVs, 5G and IoT

Electronics distributor Newark now handles Nexperia’s new-to-market, innovative Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) FET range. GaN FET products deliver improved density and efficient power usage in a small form factor, enabling the development of efficient systems at a lower cost, and providing the potential to transform power performance in electric vehicles, 5G communications, IoT and more. This innovative range provides real solutions to design engineers as increased legislation, and the growing need to reduce CO2 emissions, drive a shift to more efficient power conversion and increased electrification.

GaN technology overcomes many of the limitations of existing technologies, such as silicon based IGBTs and SiC, to deliver direct and indirect performance benefits to a whole range of power conversion applications. Within electric vehicles, GaN technology directly reduces power losses that can impact the range of a vehicle. More efficient power conversion also reduces the need for cooling systems to dissipate generated heat, reducing the vehicle’s weight and system complexity, in turn leading to a longer operating range or the same range with a smaller battery. Power GaN FETs are also well positioned for applications in data centers, telecom infrastructures, and industrial applications.

GaN FETs deliver superior performance in solutions such as hard switching for ac-dc Totem pole PFC applications, LLC phase shift full-bridge (resonant or fixed frequency) for soft-switching applications, All dc-ac inverter topologies and AC-AC matrix converters using bidirectional switches.

Key benefits include:

· Easy gate drive, low R DS(on) , fast switching

· Excellent body diode (Low V f ), low Q rr

· High ruggedness

· Low dynamic R DS(on)

· Stable switching

· Rugged gate bounce immunity (V th ~ 4 V)

Lee Turner, Global Head of Semiconductors and SBC, Newark said: “Nexperia is renowned for its extensive portfolio of innovative semiconductor products and we are pleased to further support our customers with the addition of the power GaN FETs to the Newark range. GaN technology is at the cutting edge of efficient power design and these new products will be a key component to innovative IoT, automotive and communication designs of the future.”

Newark and the element14 community hosted a webinar with Nexperia to provide a ‘deep dive’ into this new technology: https://www.element14.com/community/events/5572/l/designing-high-efficiency-and-robust-industrial-power-supplies-with-nexperia-gan-fets

The Nexperia Gan FET range is available from Newark in North America, Farnell in EMEA, and element14 in APAC.