Newark to stock new Generation of Rohde & Schwarz power supplies

Newark, the Development Distributor, has added Rohde & Schwarz’s NGP800 Series of power supplies to its portfolio. The new generation NGP800 Series is made up of five 2- and 4-channel models operating at either 400 W or 800 W, suited for both bench-top and automated test systems. Design and Test Engineers will benefit from a market-leading performance in connectivity, safety, functionality and flexibility.

Rohde & Schwarz is known for flexible products offering long-term durability, uncompromising quality, environmental compatibility and an eco-footprint. The new NGP800 series of power supplies have a 5-in high-resolution touch display that makes synchronizing outputs, performing waveform tests and logging data for in-depth analysis easy. All models come with a 3-year warranty as standard and users benefit from features such as:

· Full flexibility: Models feature two or four outputs that can be connected in parallel or series to increase output current or voltage. Each output is capable of independent operation, with a synchronized on/off function, ensuring correct application of system power.

· Full safety: Overcurrent protection (OCP), overvoltage protection (OVP), overpower protection (OPP) and thermal overload shutdown functions protect the load. Maximum output current, voltage and power can be set separately for each channel.

· Full functionality: Output ramp function (EasyRamp), output delay and Arbitrary function (QuickArb) emulate a variety of power supplies, including unstable devices. Other features include simultaneous logging of voltage and current on all outputs, with data available as a .CSV file for reports and documentation, and remote sensing to improve voltage regulation.

Full connectivity: The standard USB and LAN interfaces enable the NGP800 to be controlled remotely in ATE systems or production lines. Further connectivity can be enabled through the optional GPIB interface, digital trigger I/O, analog input and wireless LAN.

James McGregor, Global Head of Test & Tools at Newark said: “We are delighted to introduce this new series of next-generation power supplies from Rohde & Schwarz. This exciting new product range further demonstrates our continued commitment to bring-to-market the very best in T&M equipment, supporting our customers for all their test needs. Our partnership with Rohde & Schwarz gives our customers access to a large range of test and measurement instruments, combining the innovative expertise of Rohde & Schwarz with Newark’s leading global distribution network and support services.”

Newark offers an extensive range of products to support electronic design, manufacture and test engineers. Customers also have free access to online resources, datasheets, application notes, videos and webinars on Newark’s website and 24/5 technical support.

All models of the Rohde & Schwarz NGP800 Series are available from Newark in North America, Farnell in EMEA and element14 in APAC.