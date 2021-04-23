Benchtop optical power meters handle optical light measurements

The Newport 1938-R and 2938-R Benchtop Optical Power Meters are the next generation of the popular 1936-R and 2936-R instruments. Combining the advanced functions of their predecessors with an up-to-date CPU, touch screen, Android OS, and high-bandwidth electronic design, the single-channel 1938-R and dual-channel 2938-R are ideal instruments for advanced high speed, modulated light measurements.

Depending on the range, the new power meters feature a bandwidth up to 200 kHz for the Newport 818, 918D or 819 C/D series photodiode detectors. This allows up to a 10-kHz rate, time-stamped data logging to the 2 GB on-board memory or an external USB-drive. Once the log files are created, the text data or graphics can be viewed on the instrument’s full color 7-in touch screen display.

“The new, intuitive user interface of Newport’s next generation of desktop power meters provides the look and feel of a tablet computer,” says Jay Jeong, Sr. Product Marketing Manager for Newport Photonics Instruments. “All menus are at your fingertips and various selections of information and graphs can be displayed visually appealing and easy to read even from a distance. This is very helpful in complex measurement situations frequently found in research applications.”

With seven analog filters, ranging from 0.5 Hz to 250 Hz, and the average function, ranging from one second to one hour of moving average, users can configure the power meter for either the stable average power measurement of a continuous wave light source, fast tracking of a rapidly changing optical power level, or peak-to-peak measurements of a modulated signal.

Both new power meters are equipped with Trigger In and TTL Out connectors for synchronized measurements. In addition, USB and RS-232 interfaces are available for computer communication. Combined with Newport’s PMManager software, the 1938-R and 2938-R power meters can turn a PC into a laser power multi-channel analysis workstation.

MKS Instruments, Inc., 2 Tech Dr. #201, Andover, MA 01810, 978-645-5500,

https://www.newport.com/f/x938-benchtop-optical-power-meters