NewTek LVDT position sensors survive in temps to 1000° F and pressures to 3000 PSI

The HT-1000 LVDT Position Sensor from NewTek Sensor Solutions operates in environments with extreme temperatures such as those found in power plants, test laboratories, engine control systems, stream turbines, gas turbines, furnaces and even nuclear reactors.

Constructed with a 1-in. diameter stainless-steel housing, the HT-1000 LVDTs offer a 1000° F (538° C) continuous operating temperature rating, high resolution, high sensitivity of 0.25 mV/V/.001 in., and excellent linearity of < ± 0.5% full range typical. Available in sizes from ±0.500 in. (± 12.7 mm) to ±1.0 in. (±25.4 mm), the HT-1000 Position Sensors are available in high-pressure configurations up to 3000 psi.

These AC-operated sensors provide a ratiometric output for reduced thermal error. A through-bore design permits access to both ends of the unit’s core for better mechanic support and core guidance as well as easier cleaning, especially when operating in dirty environments.

NewTek offers the NTC-6000-DS Ratiometric LVDT Signal Conditioner to amplify the HT-1000 LVDT Position Sensor and provide digital output in a voltage, 4-20 mA current, or RS-485 digital output for compatibility with many automation and process control applications. This smart signal conditioner self-diagnoses for LVDT failure, disconnects, or short circuits and offers cybersecurity lockout and tamper detection to protect against hacks.

The HT-1000 LVDT Position Sensors are available from stock for quick shipment.