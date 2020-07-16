Next-gen FPGAs bring low-power 16nm process to computational acceleration apps

Trion Titanium FPGAs are fabricated on a 16nm process node and feature Efinix’s Quantum compute fabric. Inspired by the Quantum fabric underlying Efinix’s first-generation Trion FPGAs, the Quantum compute fabric adds additional compute and routing capability into its enhanced eXchangeable logic and routing (XLR) cells. Enhanced compute, united with the 3X clock frequency boost afforded by the 16nm process, make Trion Titanium FPGAs ideal for computational acceleration applications while the increased routing flexibility delivers unprecedented utilization ratios.

With the 16nm process node and the 2X efficiency improvement of the Quantum compute fabric, Titanium FPGAs pack loads of processing power into an extremely small die size, taking just a quarter of the area of the previous Trion generation. Additionally, the low power consumption of the 16nm node means that Titanium devices consume a third of the power of Trion devices and overcome all the thermal issues associated with highly integrated applications. This combination makes them ideal for multi-chip, system-in-package (SIP) designs such as those found in mobile, edge computing, AI and IoT.

The Titanium family comprises FPGAs ranging from 25K to 500K logic elements that are available in familiar and easy to mount BGA packages. The FPGAs have a range of hardened IP such as PCIe Gen4, DDR4, 10 Gbps Ethernet, and 2.5 Gbps MIPI controllers for optimum performance and seamless system connectivity in applications ranging from vision systems and industrial automation to edge computing.