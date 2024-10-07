Next-gen sensor boosts low-light visibility for vehicles

OMNIVISION unveiled the new 3-megapixel (MP)-resolution OMNIVISION unveiled the new 3-megapixel (MP)-resolution OX03H10 CMOS image sensor – the first and only 3.0-micron (µm) pixel automotive viewing sensor with TheiaCel technology. Announced at AutoSens Europe 2024 , the new solution significantly enhances driving safety by enabling unprecedented imaging clarity in all lighting conditions for surround-view and rear-view cameras.

At 1920 x 1536 resolution, the OX03H10 features 60 frames per second (fps) and has low power consumption. The 3.0-µm pixel is based on PureCelPlus-S stacking technology for the smallest pixel and highest resolution in a 1/2.44-inch optical format. It comes in a small a-CSP package size and is pin-to-pin compatible with OMNIVISION’s OX03F10 automotive image sensor for seamless upgrades. The OX03H10 meets ASIL-C functional safety regulations, features cybersecurity, and has a MIPI output interface.

The OX03H10 is available for sampling now and will be in mass production in the first half of 2025.