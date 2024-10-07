Next-gen sensor boosts low-light visibility for vehicles

OMNIVISION unveiled the new 3-megapixel (MP)-resolution OX03H10 CMOS image sensor – the first and only 3.0-micron (µm) pixel automotive viewing sensor with TheiaCel technology. Announced at AutoSens Europe 2024, the new solution significantly enhances driving safety by enabling unprecedented imaging clarity in all lighting conditions for surround-view and rear-view cameras.
At 1920 x 1536 resolution, the OX03H10 features 60 frames per second (fps) and has low power consumption. The 3.0-µm pixel is based on PureCelPlus-S stacking technology for the smallest pixel and highest resolution in a 1/2.44-inch optical format. It comes in a small a-CSP package size and is pin-to-pin compatible with OMNIVISION’s OX03F10 automotive image sensor for seamless upgrades. The OX03H10 meets ASIL-C functional safety regulations, features cybersecurity, and has a MIPI output interface.
The OX03H10 is available for sampling now and will be in mass production in the first half of 2025.