Next generation chip architecture balances performance with battery life

Imagination Technologies announces the Imagination Imagination Technologies announces the Imagination DXTP GPU IP, designed to accelerate graphics and compute workloads on smartphones and other power-constrained devices. The DXTP delivers 20% improved power efficiency (FPS/W) on graphics workloads compared to its DXT equivalent through micro-architectural improvements.

The DXTP provides 64 GPixel/s, 2 TFLOPS FP32, and 8 TOPS INT8 in a compute engine running at 1GHz. It comes in two off-the-shelf configurations and has been licensed for mobile and automotive use. The GPU features hardware-based virtualization technology for secure GPU multitasking and can run graphics and compute operations simultaneously with minimal overhead.

The DXTP is supported by Imagination’s software ecosystem, SDK, and tools. It includes optimized OpenCL compute libraries for AI tasks, reference kits for one API, and TensorGraph to accelerate code porting to Imagination-based hardware. Optimized LiteRT support will enable AI performance on Android. Developers have access to PowerVR tools for performance analysis, debugging, and trace capturing, plus support through the Imagination developer forum.

The DXTP completes Imagination’s D-Series GPU family, which includes the IMG DXD with DirectX FL11_0 for desktop markets and the IMG DXS for safety-critical automotive applications.