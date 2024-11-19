NFC chip integrates ECC and AES-256 encryption

NXP Semiconductors introduces MIFARE DUOX, an NFC contactless IC that combines asymmetric and symmetric cryptography in one product. This integration reduces key management complexity, simplifying security for NFC applications, including electric vehicle charging authentication, car access, and access management. The combination supports secure, efficient NFC system solutions.

The smart city relies on NFC-enabled applications for tap-to-access capabilities. MIFARE DUOX serves applications from EV charging to corporate access management. It integrates asymmetric and symmetric cryptography to streamline key management through public key infrastructure.

MIFARE DUOX incorporates asymmetric elliptic curve cryptography and symmetric AES-256 functionality. It includes Proximity Check for relay attack prevention and Transaction Signature to verify NFC transactions.

The product achieved Common Criteria EAL 6+ certification for hardware and software. Built for outdoor and automotive environments, it meets ISO/SAE 21434 standards, follows MISRA-C guidelines, and operates from -40°C to +105°C.

The flexible file system architecture enables multiple applications on one IC across different issuers and providers. With a single NFC-enabled MIFARE DUOX smartcard, users can access corporate facilities, charge EVs, authorize usage, and participate in loyalty programs.