NFC ICs highlight security, integrated functions

NXP Semiconductors N.V. announced its new MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC that ushers in next-generation performance, advanced security, and seamless integration of mobile services for a new era of security and connectivity in smart city services. As the third evolution of NXP’s proven contactless MIFARE DESFire portfolio, the latest IC is backwards compatible and offers enhanced performance with a greater operating distance and improved transaction speed. In combination with its advanced security features, the new IC delivers faster, more secure transactions that are truly contactless, such as paying for parking, accessing offices or campuses and using other essential city services—all touch-free.

With proven success over the past 25 years, NXP’s MIFARE product portfolio is at the heart of smart city installations worldwide. The MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC builds upon the portfolio’s heritage of powering mass transit ticketing by also delivering the next level of convenience for end users and reliability for service providers. NXP’s IC provides multi-application support and delivers a wide array of enhanced features that allows transit agencies, access control solution providers, and system integrators to collaborate on new business models and scale their services.

An extensive set of security features in the MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC provide more ways to protect data and help ensure privacy. The IC hardware and software are certified to Common Criteria EAL 5+, and the IC supports a broad choice of open crypto algorithms. A card generated MAC helps to securely authenticate transactions, and a new Transaction Timer feature helps mitigate man-in-the-middle attacks so it’s harder for an attacker to interfere with the transaction. Additionally, its new Secure Unique NFC (SUN) messaging feature offers a more secure method for maintaining data confidentiality and integrity. Each time a card, phone or ticket is tapped with the SUN featured enabled, a tap-unique authentication message and crypto-secure URL are generated that can be sent to a server for verification, which makes taps unclonable.Support for MIFARE DESFire EV3 will be integrated into NXP’s MIFARE 2GO cloud service, which manages digitized MIFARE product-based credentials and helps streamline mobile integration via NXP’s ecosystem. With this, smart city services can be seamlessly deployed to NFC-enabled smartphones, wearables and other mobile devices.

For simplified deployment, each MIFARE DESFire EV3 IC is pre-configured with keys to enable delegated application management, which supports seamless, over-the-air updates to already deployed smart cards using NFC-enabled smartphones.

In addition, NXP’s upcoming MIFARE Plus EV2 IC will provide a drop-in replacement for upgrading existing MIFARE Plus and MIFARE Classic product-based installations to higher security.