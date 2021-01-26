NFC Type-5 tags support message exchange with need for mobile app

Uniquely combining NFC Type-5 properties with augmented NDEF (NFC Data Exchange Format) and tamper detection, STMicroelectronics’ ST25TV512C and ST25TV02KC tags let developers leverage NFC contactless communication in new and imaginative ways for applications in consumer engagement, brand recognition, supply-chain management, and access control.

The ISO/IEC 15693-compliant NFC Type-5 tags[1] respond both to smartphones and 13.56MHz long-range RFID readers and allow a native exchange of NDEF messages without a mobile app. Moreover, Augmented NDEF allows dynamically updated information such as tamper status or a personalized URL to be added to NDEF messages. Up to six different attributes can be configured to append to the message including a Unique Tap Code (UTC) that makes messages unique and dynamic at each tap of the tag.

With the added benefit of tamper detection in the ST25TV02KC-T variant, use cases that need to verify the integrity of assets can leverage the enhanced flexibility of Augmented NDEF communication. All devices feature state-of-the-art protection services, which include a 64-bit encrypted password with a failed-attempt counter for data safety, TruST25 digital-signature services to verify die authenticity, and untraceable and kill modes to protect user privacy.

Developers working with the ST25TV512C and ST25TV02KC tags can deliver high-quality solutions to market quickly, taking advantage of ST’s established ST25 ecosystem that includes extensive software libraries, example applications, and reference implementations.

Building on ST’s experience in NFC technology, the tags deliver advantages such as extended communication range with superior reliability. In addition, retaining the same chip capacitance as the previous product generation helps to simplify the design of the antenna. The tags operate from -40°C to 85°C and integrate a configurable EEPROM with 60-year data retention, which is the highest value available among major NFC suppliers.

The ST25TV512C (ST25TV512C-AFG3) and ST25TV02KC (ST25TV02KC-TFG3 & ST25TV02KC-AFG3) are available as sawn and bumped wafer or packaged in UFDFPN5. Pricing starts from $0.08 for the ST25TV02KC-AFG3, for orders of 1000 pieces.