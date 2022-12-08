NIBC provides regulated 12.25-V output, includes PMBus interface

Advanced Energy Industries announced the company’s first non-isolated bus converter (NIBC) in industry-standard quarter-brick format for 48 V power conversion in compute and telecom applications. Operating at up to 900 W with efficiencies as high as 97%, the new Advanced Energy Artesyn NDQ900 DC/DC converter provides a single, regulated 12.25 V output and incorporates a PMBus interface for flexible digital control and monitoring.

The NDQ900 NIBC features a wide 40 V to 60 V DC input range and is ideal for high-power computing, networking, telecommunications, data storage, and test and measurement applications requiring a regulated 48 V to 12 V bus conversion. A flat efficiency curve ensures that the quarter-brick module delivers optimum power conversion performance for a wide range of loads.

“The combination of ultra-high-efficiency operation, thermally optimized design, and digital control addresses the growing demand for 48 V power conversion solutions in data center and enterprise computing systems,” said Joe Voyles, vice president of marketing, industrial power conversion products at Advanced Energy. “The high-power-density NDQ900 optimizes performance while minimizing power consumption across multiple load scenarios.”

Built around a baseplate construction that serves to improve thermal management and simplifies attachment of a heatsink, the NDQ900 is designed for optimal thermal performance. With forced air cooling, the module can deliver full power over an operating temperature range of -40 °C ~ +85° C.

The NDQ900 is a fixed-frequency converter with no minimum load requirement. It features an active current-sharing capability that facilitates the connection of multiple power supplies in parallel for applications requiring higher load current or redundancy. In addition to PMBus connectivity, the module offers a remote-control function and a power good signal.

Approved to all international safety standards, the NDQ900 features an integrated under-voltage lockout (UVLO) function and protection against over-current, over-voltage and over-temperature conditions. Advanced Energy supplies the module with a two-year warranty as standard.