NMB’s PWM cooling fans now available from Sager Electronics

Sager Electronics, a North American distributor of Interconnect, Power and Electromechanical components, is now stocking NMB’s high performance PWM cooling fans.

NMB’s new series of high performance, 4 wire, PWM driven fans with tachometer signal offer high torque, efficient motor technology and aerodynamic impeller design. Benefits of the PWM series include increased fan life expectancy, energy efficiency, lower vibration and noise and current spike protection.

The PWM series is suitable for router, switch, fuel cell, battery charger, data center, medical, broadcast equipment and industrial power supply applications.

NMB’s PWM series cooling fans are in stock at Sager Electronics. Click here to learn more.