Noise suppression caps rated for 275 Vac

TDK Corporation presents a new series of very compact EPCOS X2 capacitors for noise suppression. They are rated for 275 V AC and cover a capacitance spectrum from 33 nF to 1 µF. Depending on the capacitance value, the interference suppression components have lead spaces of 10 mm (B32921X* / Y*), 15 mm (B32922X* / Y*) and 22.5 mm (B32923X* / Y*). Particularly noteworthy are the very compact dimensions ranging from only 4.0 × 9.0 × 13.0 mm (33 nF) to 10.5 × 16.5 × 26.5 mm (1 µF), which fluctuate depending on the capacitance. The capacitors are UL and EN approved, and the case and potting materials comply with UL94 V-0. They are also certified to IEC 60384-14:2013. The maximum operating temperature is 110 °C.

Thanks to their very compact dimensions, the new RoHS-compliant capacitors are suitable for household appliances and consumer electronics in indoor applications.