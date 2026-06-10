Non-contact sensors add IO-Link diagnostics

RS is offering Banner Engineering’s portfolio of non-contact sensors for industrial automation and Industry 4.0 applications, including the Q20-2 Series compact photoelectric sensors, QS18 Series all-purpose photoelectric sensors and Q4X Series laser distance measurement sensors.

The sensors support IO-Link communication for real-time diagnostics, automated device replacement, remote configuration and predictive maintenance, which can help reduce wiring complexity and unplanned downtime.

The Q20-2 Series is designed for compact installations and retrofit projects, with polarized retroreflective models offering sensing distances up to 5 m and infrared laser measurement models detecting targets up to 3 m away.

The QS18 Series is housed in an IP67/NEMA 6 enclosure and is available in multiple sensing technologies and modes, with detection ranges from 15 mm to 30 m and operating temperatures from 50°C to 70°C.

The Q4X Series is built in FDA-grade IP69K stainless steel housings and is available with discrete, analog and IO-Link outputs, with sensing distances from 25 mm to 610 mm. These sensors are intended for applications in manufacturing, material handling, packaging, food and beverage, automotive, EV and battery production.