Non-isolated dc-dc converters power single loads of up to 320A

High-power solutions for the latest technology

The DLynx III product family includes 40-, 80-, 120-, and 160-amp (A) master DC/DC converters as well as 40A and 160A satellite modules. The master DC/DC converters can be used as standalone POL modules or can be used in tandem with satellites modules. When used together, the master and satellite modules can be deployed in higher-powered single-output configurations to meet growing board-level power requirements and power density demands or in dual-output configurations to power components with differing output voltage requirements.

High power density and enhanced design flexibility

With board space in high demand in today’s latest high-power technologies, power density and board design flexibility are essential. The DLynx III DC/DC converters were designed to address this challenge and meet the needs of the latest networking, communications, and industrial equipment, with some modules in the product family reaching power densities of up to 200A per square inch.

DLynx III master modules feature an integrated digital multi-phase buck controller that regulates the functionality of both the master module and any paired satellites — allowing satellite modules to function without their own dedicated controllers. This results in smaller footprints than traditional modular DC/DC converters as well as reduced overall power footprints on printed circuit boards. It also helps improve design flexibility and enables satellite modules to be placed closer to loads. The reduced distances between components and power infrastructure can help mitigate i2r losses on long traces, increasing efficiency, reliability, and performance. The modules can also be placed in various locations and orientations on the board, further enhancing design flexibility.

Power design and optimization tools

ABB Power Conversion also provides tools to help support power designers and engineers as they design and optimize their board-mounted power components. The company’s cloud-based Power Module Wizard tool allows users to select parts; create schematics; run simulations for stability, transient, and ripple; and optimize loop response. Its Digital Power Insights solution aids in the setup and configuration of PMBus control and monitoring parameters. Together, these tools help power designers and engineers optimize their board-mounted power supplies at every stage of the design process.