Non-isolated digital PoL dc-dc converter handles 110 A

Advanced Energy introduced the Artesyn LGA110D, a 110 amp-rated, non-isolated digital point-of-load DC-DC converter. The latest addition to the company’s LGA family, the LGA110D delivers a higher current rating at 30% higher power conversion density than any DC-DC converters in its class, making it a superior solution for a broad range of applications in the industrial, medical, telecom and IT infrastructure markets.

In addition to its superior current density of 220 amps per square inch, the LGA110D features two independently controlled 55-amp/175-watt outputs, which means fewer power converters are needed in multiple channels or high current applications. The dual outputs can be selected as completely independent, configured to a single output, or synchronized with up to three other LGA110D converters for truly flexible design combinations. This frees up PCB space and reduces overall system cost while addressing the increasing current requirements in FPGA or ASIC devices used in complex, demanding applications.

With both analog and digital control functions, the LGA110D can be conveniently controlled with external resistors or using the industry-standard PMBus digital interface that features additional control functions to offer designers more system integration possibilities.