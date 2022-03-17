NOR Flash IC in 64Mb density features large code storage capacity, active mode power savings

Winbond Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions, today announced the W25Q64NE, a 1.2V SpiFlash NOR Flash IC in a 64Mb density which offers the large code storage capacity and active mode power savings needed by the latest generation of smart wearable and mobile devices.

Winbond was the first Flash memory manufacturer to introduce a 1.2V SPI NOR Flash device, which operates over an extended 1.14V-1.6V supply-voltage range for compatibility with a single alkaline AA battery cell’s output-voltage profile. By extending the 1.2V NOR Flash family to include a 64Mb part, Winbond addresses the requirements of smart devices with a larger code footprint. The new W25Q64NE is available for sampling and offer small package size like USON8-3×4 and WLCSP in industry-standard packages and pin-outs.

The Winbond 1.2V parts reduce active mode power consumption by a third compared to equivalent 1.8V devices. Typically, 99% of total power consumption in mobile and wearable devices is in active mode, so using Winbond’s 1.2V NOR Flash parts, manufacturers of devices with a very small battery – such as True Wireless earbuds or fitness wristbands – can extend run-time between battery charges.

In active Read mode at an operating frequency of 50MHz, a 1.8V SpiFlash part’s operating current of 4mA results in power consumption of 7.2mW. Operating at 1.2V and drawing the same Read mode current of 4mA at 50MHz, the W25Q64NE’s power consumption is just 4.8mW, providing an instant 33% power saving by replacing 1.8V flash.

Apart from power saving, a new system design also offers additional benefits. As the SoC process evolves to more advanced technology, the I/O voltage of new generation SoC is becoming lower than 1.8V and will require a level-shifter to connect to a traditional 1.8V/3V SPI Flash. This results in additional costs and adds to the complexity of the system design. By using a 1.2V Flash, the SoC can connect directly to the SPI Flash without a level shifter, reducing the BOM cost and PCB space. Overall, the benefits of 1.2V Flash can optimise the system design and cost.

The standard SPI NOR interface offers great performance with a maximum data transfer rate of 42MB/s. Its flexible architecture includes 4KB sectors with uniform sector and block Erase.