IC adds Wi-Fi to IoT devices

Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF7002 accompanies the company’s Bluetooth devices by adding Wi-Fi 6 to low-power devices.

IoT devices that use Bluetooth to connect to sensors and instruments often need Wi-Fi connectivity to move data through local networks and over the internet. With the nRF7002, Nordic Semiconductor now adds

Wi-Fi connectivity and Wi-Fi based location services (SSID sniffing of local Wi-Fi hubs) when used alongside Nordic’s existing products including the nRF52 and nRF53 Series multiprotocol SoCs and nRF91 Series cellular IoT Systems-in-Package (SiPs). You can also use the nRF7002 with non-Nordic host devices as well.

The nRF7002 supports 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax). It operates using 64QAM ODFMA with a 20-MHz channel bandwidth. Throughout is up to 86 Mb/sec.