Novastck 35-HDN board-to-board connector from I-PEX Connectors

The new Novastack 35-HDN board-to-board connector from I-PEX Connectors has been created for 5G mmWave module. It is designed for smart phone design. It features a fully-shielded with narrow design, 0.35 mm contact pitch and 0.7 mm height.

It offers high frequency for 5G applications and high speed data rate for Thunderbolt3 (20+ Gbps). The fully-shielded design decreases EMI caused by 5G applications.

It comes with 10 and 30 pin counts and a frequency range up to 15 GHz.

I-PEX Connectors

www.i-pex.com