Now out: The new Test & Measurement Handbook

Featuring 17 articles, the 2022 Test & Measurement Handbook looks at EMI, motor testing, 5G measurements, power quality, and other topics.

Welcome to EE World’s 2022 Test & Measurement Handbook. We gathered a new collection of articles, some 17 in total. The articles in this year’s handbook look at Test & Measurement across hardware and software. Click on the cover to read the handbook online or download your PDF copy. Among the topics covered:

Scope-based diagnosis of three-phase motor drives covers how ordinary oscilloscopes can view basic parameters in modern motor drives.

Applying PC-based test & measurement instruments looks at PC-based gear that rivals benchtop equivalents in performance

The many measurements of power quality explains the confusing variety of ways power consumption is quantified.

Measuring ESR and ESL of dc-link capacitors explains why impedance analyzers work better than LCR meters when it comes to sizin gup the super-;ow impedance and inductance of modern capacitors.

Measuring power choke inductances describes why small-signal-measuring bridges are out of their depth when it comes to sizing up power chockes.

Audio measurements for product development explains the fundamental parameters that quantify the performance of sound equipment.

And much more.

Test and measurement science continues to advance, while the cost of making some kinds of measures is beginning to decline. Stay with EE World for the latest development and design techniques.