Now that’s cold: Batteries for covid vaccine handle -112°F

Bobbin-type lithium thionyl chloride (LiSOCl 2 ) batteries from Tadiran Batteries are being specially modified for use in the cold chain demanded by Covid vaccine made by Pfizer.

Pfizer says it has specially designed temperature-controlled thermal shippers utilizing dry ice to maintain recommended storage temperature conditions of -70±10°C for up to 10 days unopened. The firm will also utilize GPS-enabled thermal sensors with a control tower that will track the location and temperature of each vaccine shipment across pre-set routes, 24/7. Once the vaccine arrives, it can be stored in refrigeration units that are commonly available in hospitals for five days at about 35-46°F.

Bobbin-type LiSOCl 2 batteries feature a non-aqueous electrolyte that is uniquely adapted to survive at -112°F, the temperature at which the new COVID-19 vaccine will be transported. These cells are also utilized in GPS asset tracking, RFID, environmental monitoring, and other ultra-long-life applications that require high capacity and high energy density.

According to Sol Jacobs, VP and General Manager of Tadiran Batteries, “We are proud to be playing a small but important part in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Tadiran lithium batteries enable a continuous and reliable chain of wireless tracking data that increases public confidence in breakthrough vaccines that must be maintained at -112°F during transport to health care centers nationwide.”

Tadiran cold-chain lithium batteries are available in 1/2AA, 2/3AA, AA, C, D and DD cylindrical cells, wafer cells, and custom battery packs. In addition, Tadiran manufactures a complete line of 40-year LiSOCl 2 batteries, including cylindrical, coin-sized, and battery packs. Tadiran also manufactures Pulses Plus batteries for high pulse applications, and TLI Series 20-year Li-ion rechargeable batteries.

Key performance features include a 3.6-V cell voltage, an energy density 2X that of other leading chemistries, a service life of 20+ years, a small form factor, use of a glass-to-metal hermetical seal (not crimped elastomer gasket), a construction that is ISO-9001 certified and UL-recognized.