Now that’s cold: Batteries for covid vaccine handle -112°F

Bobbin-type lithium thionyl chloride (LiSOCl2) batteries from Tadiran Batteries are being specially modified for use in the cold chain demanded by Covid vaccine made by Pfizer.
Pfizer says it has specially designed temperature-controlled thermal shippers utilizing dry ice to maintain recommended storage temperature conditions of -70±10°C for up to 10 days unopened. The firm will also utilize GPS-enabled thermal sensors with a control tower that will track the location and temperature of each vaccine shipment across pre-set routes, 24/7. Once the vaccine arrives, it can be stored in refrigeration units that are commonly available in hospitals for five days at about 35-46°F.
Bobbin-type LiSOCl2 batteries feature a non-aqueous electrolyte that is uniquely adapted to survive at -112°F, the temperature at which the new COVID-19 vaccine will be transported. These cells are also utilized in GPS asset tracking, RFID, environmental monitoring, and other ultra-long-life applications that require high capacity and high energy density.
According to Sol Jacobs, VP and General Manager of Tadiran Batteries, “We are proud to be playing a small but important part in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Tadiran lithium batteries enable a continuous and reliable chain of wireless tracking data that increases public confidence in breakthrough vaccines that must be maintained at -112°F during transport to health care centers nationwide.”
Tadiran cold-chain lithium batteries are available in 1/2AA, 2/3AA, AA, C, D and DD cylindrical cells, wafer cells, and custom battery packs. In addition, Tadiran manufactures a complete line of 40-year LiSOCl2 batteries, including cylindrical, coin-sized, and battery packs. Tadiran also manufactures Pulses Plus batteries for high pulse applications, and TLI Series 20-year Li-ion rechargeable batteries.
Key performance features include a 3.6-V cell voltage, an energy density 2X that of other leading chemistries, a service life of 20+ years, a small form factor, use of a glass-to-metal hermetical seal (not crimped elastomer gasket), a construction that is ISO-9001 certified and UL-recognized.